Kareena Kapoor Khan perfoms 108 surya namaskars, says ‘never felt better’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a big fan of yoga. She began her yoga journey in 2006 and there has been no looking back ever since.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor uploaded a reel where she mentioned that she performed Surya Namaskar 108 times. She captioned the reel, “108 Surya namaskars done… Grateful, thankful, and ready to eat my pumpkin pie tonight (with emojis).”

Kareena was dressed in a neon pink sports bra with black leggings at the bottom. In the comment section, her trainer Anushka wrote 'What a day, forever thankful for you, killed it as always, planning our next killer practice now' to which Kareena replied 'Looking forward to our next'

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next star alongside Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. She turns producer with her next project with Hansal Mehta.

