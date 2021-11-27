Tahir Raj Bhasin, Mouni Roy, and Neha Sharma to star in Milan Luthria’s show based on Arnab Ray’s book Sultan of Delhi: Ascension

Filmmaker Milan Luthria who is credited with films like Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, The Dirty Picture, Taxi No. 9211, among others is currently awaiting the release of his next titled Tadap. It is the remake of the Telugu film RX 100 and stars Tara Sutaria and debutant Ahan Shetty. After the release of the film, Luthria will dive straight into a web series he is creating for Disney+Hotstar.

Reportedly, Milan Luthria is making a show based on Arnab Ray's book 'Sultan of Delhi: Ascension'. The show will star Tahir Raj Bhasin, Neha Sharma, and Mouni Roy in lead roles. The crime fiction narrated the story of the son of a penniless refugee from Lahore who works his way up from being an arms smuggler in Uttar Pradesh to the most influential power broker in Delhi. However, he finds himself in the biggest battle of his life when his past catches up with him.

The book Sultan of Delhi spans five decades and two generations and is a saga of ambition, greed, love, and passion. The show will be produced by Reliance Entertainment and an official announcement regarding the same will be made soon.

ALSO READ: “One of the main challenges of the shoot was the weather, especially at nights”, says Milan Luthria on shooting for Tadap in Mussoorie

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results