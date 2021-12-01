Freddy actor Alaya F praises co-star Kartik Aaryan for being dedicated to his films; says ‘he’s obsessed with his films’

Jawaani Jaaneman actress Alaya F will be next starring in films U Turn and Freddy. Alaya has opened up about her upcoming romantic thriller film Freddy, co-star Kartik Aaryan and working on the set. The actress revealed that Kartik is obsessed with the films he does.

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, when asked about how she felt working with him, to which Alaya said, “I loved working with him. We had a lot of fun on the set. I think that set was very happy overall. Somehow Freddy was one of those sets where everything that could go right was going right.”

She added, “Every day shooting was very productive and fun. Everyone was doing their job very well and Kartik was wonderful to work with. I realized he’s very obsessed with the films he does which is a very amazing quality. Like he lives his films and he thinks about it all the time. I remember Shashank sir saying ‘I don’t know when Kartik sleeps, like he calls me at night and asks me something about the film, discusses what are we going to do late at night, then in the morning also I see that he messaged me whatever is in his head at 6 am and then in the morning at 9, he is on the set.’ I think that is such an admirable quality. You have done so much. You have achieved so much but just as invested infact probably more invested in every single film you do. And I think he has done a very very good job in Freddy. He is a really great actor but this time he has outdone himself.”

Alaya also talked about her journey so far and her family. She says that in her family she was allowed to do mistakes and that she never got shamed for making mistakes. She further talks about importance of mental health for artists. She also revealed that film U-Turn heavily rests on her shoulders.

Freddy is being helmed by director Shashank Ghosh and will be released next year.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan’s look from Shehzada

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results