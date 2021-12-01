Freddy actor Alaya F praises co-star Kartik Aaryan for being dedicated to his films; says ‘he’s obsessed with his films’

Jawaani Jaaneman actress Alaya F will be next starring in films U Turn and Freddy. Alaya has opened up about her upcoming romantic thriller film Freddy, co-star Kartik Aaryan and working on the set. The actress revealed that Kartik is obsessed with the films he does.
In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, when asked about how she felt working with him, to which Alaya said, “I loved working with him. We had a lot of fun on the set. I think that set was very happy overall. Somehow Freddy was one of those sets where everything that could go right was going right.”
Alaya also talked about her journey so far and her family. She says that in her family she was allowed to do mistakes and that she never got shamed for making mistakes. She further talks about importance of mental health for artists. She also revealed that film U-Turn heavily rests on her shoulders.
Freddy is being helmed by director Shashank Ghosh and will be released next year.
Also Read: Kartik Aaryan’s look from Shehzada
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply