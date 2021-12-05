Sara Ali Khan is endlessly enchanting in white and lilac infused organza silk Anita Dongre lehenga worth Rs. 1.99 lakh for Atrangi Re promotions 

Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for her upcoming release, Atrangi Re, directed by Aanand L Rai. The film stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The actress is currently stationed in Delhi, for promotions of the film. For the promotions, the actress was seen dressed in a traditional lehenga as she promotes her song 'Chaka Chak'.

For the promotions, the actress was seen donning an enchanting Anita Dongre lehenga. She wore a mistletoe-inspired exquisitely embroidered flowing organza silk lehenga infused with a lightness that makes any celebration an ethereal occasion. Adding to that, the skirt is complete with pockets.​ The Anita Dongre mistletoe lehenga is worth Rs. 1.99 lakh. Keeping slick straight middle-parted hair, she accessorized her look with bangles and jhumkas.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film will be released on 24th December on Disney+ Hotstar.

