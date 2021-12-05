83’s first Song Lehra Do’s teaser is all about the emotional roller-coaster of Team India during the 1983 World Cup

Makers of 83 recently released the teaser of their first song 'Lehra Do' a soulful song that will awaken the patriot in you. The song releases tomorrow. Crooned by Arijit Singh, the soulful track is bound to stir emotions. It gives us an insight into the emotional roller-coaster, team India went through while playing for the World Cup in the year 1983. The makers of the film released the trailer a few days back and it was one of the most views trailers with over 75 million views in less than a week.

83, starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, revolves around India's historic 1983 World Cup win, which is quite a visual treat for the cricket fans who will be left on the edge of their seats. Industry celebs including Karan Johar among others also appreciated the trailer's roaring success.

Ranveer Singh will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev. Also starring are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife.

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release. 83 is slated for a theatrical release on 24th December 2021. The film will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam and also in 3D.

Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios join hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu versions respectively of the film. Prithviraj’s production and Kichcha Sudeepa’s Shalini Arts are set to present the film in Malayalam and Kannada versions.

The film is jointly produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, and Reliance Entertainment.

