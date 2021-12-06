Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Vicky’s wedding outfit gets delivered at his residence in Mumbai

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot on December 9 in Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district. The pre-wedding festivities will commence on December 7. The couple have been engaged in last-minute preparations before they head to Rajasthan from Mumbai.

On Monday afternoon, Vicky Kaushal's wedding outfit was delivered to him at his residence. The paparazzi spotted a man carrying the wedding outfit in a blue bag with Vicky's name on it. A transparent window on the bag reveals that Vicky has opted for an off-white sherwani for his big day.

On Sunday evening, the couple had a function at Vicky’s house in the presence of family members. Katrina was seen arriving at Vicky's house dressed in a white saree and embellished blouse. The actress who looked gorgeous as ever waved to the paparazzi as she entered Vicky's house. She, along with her mother, was at Vicky's house till late in the night.

For the wedding in Rajasthan, special suites have also been booked for the bride and groom for their big day. Vicky will be staying at the Raja Mansingh suite, while Katrina will be staying at the Rani Padmavati suite. As per reports, the cost of one night of the suite is Rs. 7 lakh each. The property is a 2.5-hour drive from Jaipur International Airport and a 30-minute drive from Ranthambore National Park.

