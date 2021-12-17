“In the process of recreating history, we actually relived it,” says Pankaj Tripathi on doing 83

Pankaj Tripathi who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming sports drama film 83 got in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama. In the film, Pankaj plays the role of PR Man Singh. During the conversation the actor was asked to throw some light upon the famous line from the trailer of the film '36 saal pehele aazadi mili par izzat nahi'. Replying he says that they have made the film with passion, emotion, and spirit. He further talks about the importance of reinventing oneself, especially for an actor.

Pankaj said, "In this film when we were reading the script, we know that we are going to recreate the history. The way the Indian team went to London, the same way we went there and we were around 250 members. So, when we know that we are going to recreate the history and when we were doing it, the entire team, all the actors, and Kabir Sir actually started to relive it. We felt that this is only the dressing room where they changed clothes, in this balcony only they stood and took all that reference".

The actor also added, "While performing the line '36 saal pehele aazadi mili par izzat nahi' there's a scene before that and a purpose behind the line. While I was performing that scene and saying those lines to Ranveer, I went through the pain that Mann Singh went through once. I suffered and felt that humiliation. During the film, the entire team in every scene relived each and every moment. We gave it a deep thought on how they must have suffered and all. We felt all the emotions of all the players and the team."

83 is based on the Indian cricket team’s unbelievable victory in the 1983 World Cup. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone as Kapil’s wife. Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Saqib Saleem, Hardy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, and others also feature in this flick. The film is slated for a theatrical release on December 24, 2021.

ALSO READ:BREAKING: Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 passed with ‘U’ certificate and ZERO cuts by the CBFC

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results