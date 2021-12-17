Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Mini Mathur opts for a boho look at the couple’s reception in Rajasthan

Indian Television host and actor Mini Mathur was one among the 120 guests invited at Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s grand wedding in Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Barwara. Mini and her filmmaker husband Kabir Khan are close friends of Katrina Kaif and were two of the very few people from Bollywood who were present at the wedding.

Through the course of the wedding, the guests had refrained from posting any pictures clicked at the wedding till the time the couple shared the first official pictures from their wedding ceremony. On Wednesday, Mini shared pictures of herself posing at the wedding venue. Mini looked gorgeous in a boho look. She wore a red silk lehenga with golden prints and paired it with a bright pink blouse and red blazer. She accessorized the outfit with a silver neck piece and silver earrings. Keeping her make-up subtle, Mini tied her hair in a pony.

Sharing pictures from the reception day, Mini wrote, “The wedding reception is always the most chilled. The hectic anticipation over, it’s time to celebrate.. everyone is relaxed. But after spending three days with a group of people with one common focus- the joy of the bride & groom, the separation anxiety induced after party begins !!Here wearing the colours of Indian happiness is me in @payalkhandwal”.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9 in Rajasthan after dating for two years.

