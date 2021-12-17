Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger expecting their second child

Hollywood star Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting her second baby next year.
The exciting news comes shortly after Pratt honoured wife Schwarzenegger Pratt on her 32nd birthday with a sweet social media tribute. "Happy Birthday Honey! You are such a wonderful wife, mother, step-mother, and life partner. I simply can't imagine how lost I'd be without you," the Jurassic World actor began his Instagram caption, shared alongside a gallery of photos featuring Schwarzenegger Pratt during a sunny boat outing. "You're beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily smart, you're a complete boss, eternally driven and you communicate like no other," he continued. "Thank you for everything."
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, who wed in June 2019, welcomed their daughter Lyla Maria back in August 2020. Pratt is also dad to 9-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris
