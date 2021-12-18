7 Years of PK: Vidhu Vinod Chopra reveals Virat Kohli found PK better than 3 Idiots

7 years ago, a film that changed the perspective of people towards superstitious things was released. The film PK is one of its kind and broke various records at the box office. Apart from that, the film was also well-lauded at the critics expert table. The film was released on 17th December 2014 and had Aamir Khan in the titular role with Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles.

As the film is about to complete 7 years of success tomorrow, we take you back to an interview of the star cast with Bollywood Hungama that took place during the promotions of the film. During the event, the star cast along with the director of the film Rajkumar Hirani and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra were present.

During the event when Anushka Sharma was asked what was Virat Kohli's reaction after watching her In PK. Anushka gave a sarcastic reply to it said "Bahut accha laga unhe (He found it good)". Interrupting her Aamir Khan said, " I'll tell what he said. He said that he found this film better than 3 Idiots". To which Vidhu Vinod Chopra added and said " He also said that it is a world cup win film for Anushka."

