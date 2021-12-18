John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on this day

John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 directed by Milap Zaveri and also starring Divya Khosla Kumar hit the theatres on November 25. The mass action film which sees John in three roles witnessed a box-office clash with Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim-The Final Truth. The film which had a decent run at the box office is now looking forward to its OTT premiere next week.

The pandemic saw the exclusive release of several films on OTT platforms giving it a wider reach than a theatrical release provided. Now, with the theatres having reopened, largely with 50 % capacity, most makers are following the four-week window between theatrical and OTT releases. Accordingly, Satyameva Jayate 2 will be released on OTT on December 24 when it completes four weeks of its theatrical release. The film will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Satyameva Jayate 2 produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment) also has a sizzling appearance by Nora Fatehi in the song titled ‘Kusu Kusu’.

ALSO READ: John Abraham shares rare pictures with wife Priya Runchal on his birthday

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results