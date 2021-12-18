John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on this day

John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 directed by Milap Zaveri and also starring Divya Khosla Kumar hit the theatres on November 25. The mass action film which sees John in three roles witnessed a box-office clash with Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim-The Final Truth. The film which had a decent run at the box office is now looking forward to its OTT premiere next week.
The pandemic saw the exclusive release of several films on OTT platforms giving it a wider reach than a theatrical release provided. Now, with the theatres having reopened, largely with 50 % capacity, most makers are following the four-week window between theatrical and OTT releases. Accordingly, Satyameva Jayate 2 will be released on OTT on December 24 when it completes four weeks of its theatrical release. The film will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.
