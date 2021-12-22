83: Kapil Dev reveals how Team India slept hungry the day they won the 1983 World Cup

The Kabir Khan directorial 83, which has been in the making for the past four years is finally hitting screens this Friday. Starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, the film is based on India’s iconic 1983 World Cup win. But before the film releases, we got to know some inside details of what actually transpired the day India won the world cup.

Revealing details of the on-ground happenings back in 1983, in a special interview segment that rolls during the end credits of the film 83, Kapil Dev says that Team India slept hungry the night they won the World Cup. In the interview segment, Kapil narrates how the entire team was celebrating the win, and how guests kept coming over to congratulate the underdogs who won. The cricketer details that the entire night the team partied with Champagne flowing and guests coming in. This, in turn, raised a serious question in Kapil Dev's mind. "The only thought on my mind was, 'who would be paying for these bottles?", laughs Kapil. However, Dev goes on to say that to date he never got to know who footed the bills for that night.

Continuing further, Kapil Dev reveals that post the celebration that continued late into the night, when the team actually wanted to sit down for dinner, they learnt that all restaurants had long shut down for the night. With nothing open, and no place to get food, Team India, the world champions, went to bed empty stomach that night. But their hearts were filled with joy and pride.

While knowing this lesser-known fact is certainly intriguing, 83 which is slated for release this Christmas is expected to open with a bang. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone as his wife Romi Bhatia, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, and Harrdy Sandhu among others.

