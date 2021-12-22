Harshvardhan Rane, Mouni Roy and Meezaan Jafri to star in Sanjay Gupta’s sports drama

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta who is known for films like Shootout at Wadala and Mumbai Saga is getting ready for his next directorial. The filmmaker will be venturing into a new genre as he will be making a sports drama with actor Harshvardhan Rane in the lead. Now, the filmmaker has finalized the rest of the cast as well.

As per reports, Sanjay Gupta has signed Javed Jaffrey's son Meezaan Jafri and actress Mouni Roy to play pivotal roles in the yet-untitled film alongside Harshvardhan. Mouni has been paired opposite Rane in the film. Harshvardhan and Meezan will be seen as football players in the film.

Sanjay Gupta is currently working on the project and will begin pre-production from January. The team is expected to take the film on floors in February next year.

The Sanjay Gupta directorial will mark Meezaan's third feature film after Malaal and Hungama 2. Meanwhile, Harshavardhan who was last seen in Haseen Dillruba will start shooting for Gupta's sports drama after the shoot of his out-and-out actioner Ambush. Meanwhile, Mouni will wrap Milan Luthria's web series Delhi Sultanate before commencing shoot for Gupta's directorial.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Gupta acquires rights to life of controversial bar dancer Sweety; film to be titled Topaz

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results