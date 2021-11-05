Movie Review: Sooryavanshi

Big films are meant for the big screen and SOORYAVANSHI is truly a big ticket entertainer that ought to be enjoyed on the wide screen, in a cinema hall.

Come to think of it, there’s a lot riding on SOORYAVANSHI. Big money, yes. But, most importantly, a film like SOORYAVANSHI is sure to boost the morale of an industry that’s already going through its toughest phase due to the pandemic.

So let me come to the point right away. SOORYAVANSHI is amongst Rohit Shetty’s best works. Like Manmohan Desai, he knows the pulse of the audience and serves a dish that they relish. He integrates the right elements in those 2.30 hours and at the end of it, you can’t help but exclaim, this one’s a paisa-vasool entertainer.

Now to the storyline WITHOUT spoilers… SOORYAVANSHI tells the story of a daring cop Sooryavanshi [ Akshay Kumar ], who decides to go after the mastermind of the terror attacks. He faces obstacles, his wife [ Katrina Kaif ] almost walks out on him, he loses a few colleagues in this fight, but he stays focused.

On paper, the storyline of SOORYAVANSHI may sound predictable and done to death, but it’s triumph lies in its screenwriting. The screenplay is truly gripping for most parts, although it slackens in the first half due to an unwanted song and some romantic scenes filmed on Akshay and Katrina.

Rohit amalgamates drama and emotions beautifully and peppers it with remarkable action pieces. Would like to mention a few sequences here…

⭐️ Akshay’s introduction

⭐️ The chase and fight in Jaisalmer, when Akshay nabs Abhimanyu Singh

⭐️ Akshay confronting Gulshan Grover, who then is confronted by Rajendra Gupta

⭐️ The bike, speedboat and helicopter chase in Bangkok

⭐️ Gulshan Grover’s arrest and the immediate sequence when Akshay confronts his supporters

⭐️ The entry of Simmba [<a href="https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/celebrity/ranveer-singh/">Ranveer Singh</a>] and Singham [<a href="https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/celebrity/ajay-devgn/">Ajay Devgn</a>]

⭐️ The song ‘Chodo Kal Ki Baatein’ towards the penultimate portions

While the screenplay is padded with the right ingredients, Rohit makes sure he never deviates from the core issue. The film has scale and content, both and that is its biggest strength. Dialogue too are well worded and fit seamlessly in the narrative.

The DoP captures the scale of the film without any hiccup. The background score is effectual and the signature tune when Simmba and Singham appear on screen makes you nostalgic.

Akshay returns to the action genre with SOORYAVANSHI. He indulges in fisticuffs, spews fire and venom, pumps bullets, vanquishes the villain and romances Katrina. Must add, he delivers a terrific performance yet again. Also, his deadpan humour contributes to the fun element.

Katrina has a decent role and she goes through it with ease. But it is the song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ that’s bound to be greeted with whistles and claps at single screens mainly.

The film has a plethora of characters, but the ones who stand out include Kumud Mishra [very good], Abhimanyu Singh [excellent], Gulshan Grover [first-rate], Rajendra Gupta [competent], Niktin Dheer [good], Sikandar Kher [effective] and Sharvari Lohokare [super]. Jaaved Jaaferi is, as always, dependable. Jackie Shroff has an important role, but doesn’t get too many scenes to prove his mettle.

The presence of Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh is sone pe suhaaga, truly a master stroke. Their sequences only enhance the post-interval portions to a major extent.

On the whole, SOORYAVANSHI has it all: stars, scale, action and entertainment. Rohit Shetty presents a Blockbuster package this Diwali that's sure to bring the audience back to cinemas in large numbers. SURE-SHOT SMASH HIT.

