Reliance and National Multiplex Chains lock 55% revenue share for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi

It was one of the most hectic days in the Hindi film industry as never before has the advance booking of a film opened up less than 12 hours before the first show. Bollywood Hungama has been a constant in reporting the revenue sharing disagreements between Reliance Entertainment and the National Multiplex Chains.
While all through the week, Reliance was adamant on 60% revenue share for Week 1, National multiplex chains were refusing to up the usual norm of 52.5%. Finally, the stakeholders settled late on Thursday night with advance bookings opening up at 10.30 pm. "While Rohit Shetty kept a bit of distance from the revenue share issue till Wednesday, he was completely involved in all decision making on Thursday. Right from morning, he headed all meetings with Reliance and Multiplexes trying to find a solution. He held on to the film for a big screen release for 20 months and wanted it to reach the audience all across India in the best possible way. Hence, letting go off a multiplex release was not exactly an option," an insider informed Bollywood Hungama.
The movie is now releasing on nearly 4200 screens in India today and is expected to set the box office on fire. Sooryavanshi features Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh and is a part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe.
