Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Katrina Kaif’s question leaves Amitabh Bachchan puzzled

As this week’s Shaandaar Shukravaar episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is all set to be graced by the Sooryavanshi cast including Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty, there is so much fun that the viewers can’t miss. Karina and Akshay will be playing the game along with host Amitabh Bachchan.

In a new promo shared by the makers, Katrina can be seen asking the megastar if she’ll get to use each lifeline just once in the game show or for every question. Her serious question leaves Akshay in splits. He even asks Big B if he’s ever been asked such a ‘smart’ question by any contestant before. Katrina further says that she is prepared for KBC by brushing up her history, geography and reading stuff from Google, while Akshay responds that he hasn’t done any such preparation.

In the previous promo, we saw Katrina and Big B getting into a dialogue battle leaving everyone in splits.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi has released in theatres on November 5.

