Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas perform Diwali puja at their Los Angeles home, see photos

Diwali 2021 was a celebration across the world. After a tumultuous one and half year everyone has had amid the pandemic, this was a moment to pause and celebrate the little joys with family, and friends. Celebrities chose this occasion to celebrate the day with their families. Global star Priyanka Chopra and her American popstar husband Nick Jonas performed Puja on Thursday and lit up diyas together.

Dressed in a yellow saree, Priyanka Chopra looked gorgeous. Nick Jonas wore an embroidered white kurta as they performed Laxmi puja. “या देवी सर्वभूतेषु लक्ष्मी रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः With the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi we invite Her grace and abundance into our home. Happy Diwali,” Priyanka wrote on Instagram.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra had spoken about how Nick and her faiths align during her interview on Victoria’s Secret’s VS Voices podcast. She had said, “Spiritually, Nick and I align when it comes to our feelings and our relationship with our faith. Of course, we have been raised with different faiths. I am a believer that eventually, religion is a map to get to the same destination, which is God. So, whatever your faith has been when you were raised, we are all going in the same direction to a higher power. We both align on that.”

“I do a lot of pujas in the house which are prayer ceremonies. Nick usually asks me to do them whenever we are starting something big because that is how I have always started something auspicious in my life, with a prayer of thanks. I have had that upbringing and he has had that upbringing and we have sort of created that within our family as well,” Priyanka added.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently returned to Los Angeles for Jonas Brothers Roast Netflix special shoot. She was filming her Amazon show Citadel in London with Richard Madden. The series is executive produced by the Russo Brothers. The actress will also star in The Matrix: Resurrections, and Text For You.

