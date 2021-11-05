Priyanka Chopra, Lilly Singh, and Mindy Kaling celebrate Diwali in Los Angeles, see photos

Global star Priyanka Chopra celebrated the festival of Diwali in full Hollywood style with YouTuber-turned-talk show host Lilly Singh, actress-producer Mindy Kaling and others. The celebration of lights was hosted by Mindy and attended by many celebs.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared a series of pictures from the Diwali bash. In the photos, the actress can be seen having a fun time with her ladies. Priyanka was looking gorgeous in her off-white lehenga. She captioned the post as, “Love, laughter and a room full of badass desi boss ladies. Thank you @mindykaling, @deepica + @meena for a lovely pre Diwali celebration. ✨”

Priyanka also shared pictures of her look for the night along with Diwali wishes for her fans. “Happy Diwali eve… love, light and happiness to everyone. Kicking off the festivities with much gratitude and surrounded by love,” she wrote.

Mindy, who hosted the bash also shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle where she can be seen posing with her girl gang and enjoying the gala time. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Last night I was so proud to host a Diwali party with my friends @meena at @phenomenal and @deepica at @livetinted. Meena's and Deepica's companies are fabulous, fashionable and shifting culture (they also have an amazing Live Tinted collab out now!). We hosted some amazing women from our community and got to share stories and celebrate each other (with delicious food and major fashion moments). This couldn't have happened when I first moved to LA over a decade ago, but now we are HERE! Next year will be even bigger. Here are some pics from last night!”

Lilly Singh also took to her Instagram story to share a video with Priyanka from the party which they both attended. The video began with Lilly asking, “Do we or do we not look like sisters?” Priyanka agreed, “We do.” She giggled as Lilly gushed, “Look at how beautiful you are. She is so beautiful, I am so proud of her. I am also a little drunk but I am so proud of her. You can follow sober. I am so proud of her.”

The party was attended by Never Have I Ever stars Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, YouTuber Liza Koshy among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is back in Los Angeles after wrapping up the Spain schedule of her Amazon show Citadel. Her other projects include The Matrix: Resurrections, Text For You and a wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling. She will also executive produce an unscripted wedding-themed series with her husband, singer Nick Jonas.

Moreover, Priyanka has also announced her Bollywood comeback, Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The film, revolving around a road trip, will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.

