This article was last updated on June 29, 2022

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Bryan Dejonge, 58, was last seen on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in the Islinton Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard area.

He is described as 5’6″, 150lbs, with a thin build. No clothing description was provided.

Police are concerned for his safety.