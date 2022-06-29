Björn Koreman hip injury keeps him on the sidelines

This article was last updated on June 29, 2022

Björn Koreman was unable to compete in the marathon at the European Athletics Championships in Munich due to a hip issue.

The 31-year-old Björn Koreman ran the Rotterdam marathon in April with a time of 2.10.32, well beyond the limit. His first significant competition would be the European championship bout in Munich.

“When I went to the sports doctor a few weeks ago thinking it was just a little hip ache, he told me the truth. Walking is out of the question for four weeks due to a stressor in my ilium. Since the European Championships will be over in seven weeks, it’s easy to put an end to this saga “Koreman, a 31-year-old man, takes to Instagram to express his thoughts.

Last year, Koreman was unable to compete in the Olympic marathon due to a knee injury. However, there were five other athletes who also had the limit in their possession. The three fastest men were selected by the Athletics Union. However, I shall emerge stronger from this experience to begin blazing the next marathons toward Paris in the year 2024.”

The European Championships marathon will be raced by Tom Hendrikse and Ronald Schröer. There is only one Dutch entrant in the marathon at the upcoming World Championships in Eugene, which begin in less than two weeks.

