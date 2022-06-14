Arrest of Bang Luk Mai Yai for cutting down Takhian tree

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on June 14, 2022

The media went to make the news. The officers arrested “Bang Luk Mai Yai” in possession of restricted wood at Phang Nga. Chance to draw a picture with a giant stump with a big hole.

On June 14, reporters reported that While officers Sonthi are arresting Bang Luk Mai Yai, along with four others, which the authorities acknowledged via social media application TikTok, using the name Bang Luk Mai Yai Kamala, posted pictures and messages while cutting down trees known later Takhian Sam Phon and many restricted trees In the pan mountain national forest reserve.

From the investigation found that there were sawing and moving wood using a backhoe, 5 suspects, 4 males and 1 female, were therefore detained along with the medium. 33 large felled logs/tree, 3 chainsaws, multiple lumber hauling equipment and 1 backhoe were recorded as evidence. Along with reporting the allegations that the offense was committed under the National Reserved Forest Act, 1964, Forestry Act, 1941, Chain Saw Act, 2002. The Enhancement and Conservation of Environmental Quality Act 1992, which all accused denounced. Mr. Amree Petchmanee, 29, a Satun native, admitted that all chainsaws belonged to him.

The scene of the accident was in the Khao Kra Khun Mountain National Reserved Forest, Moo 2, Song Phraek Subdistrict, Muang District, Phang Nga Province, costing 33 trees per tree, totaling 1,974,390 baht and seized an area of ​​3 rai 3 ngan 40. square wah

But then the mass media who went to the area to do news came up with a surprising thing. When Mrs. Khanakawan Phromthong, a Siamrath correspondent Phang Nga Province got into the hollow of a Takhian tree by giving Mr. Suksan Somsap, a special correspondent for Thai color TV, Channel 3, Phang Nga Province be the photographer using a mobile phone found that the image that appears has a much older look than usual This caused both the couple and several officers to have goosebumps. It is believed to be the power of this 100-year-old Takhian tree.

Then Mrs. Khanakawan Phromthong and Mr. Suksan brought incense and candles to ask for forgiveness from the aforementioned Takhian tree. In front of Phra Phum Chao Shrine In which there are 2 courts, the first court is called Khun Chin Shrine and Khun Prap Court. The other court is the Khun Mai court. After asking for forgiveness, both of them prepare to make merit at the temple the next day.

Bang Luk Mai Yai