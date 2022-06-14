Grand Kornpassorn Duaysianklao 2022

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on June 14, 2022

Sexy for female singers Grand Kornpassorn Duaysianklao or Grand The Star, the beloved sister of the young heroine Grace Kanklao, who no matter what outfit she puts on, makes fans excited and also serves sexy in a swimsuit. that makes fans more heart melting

Recently, Grand The Star has revealed its spiciness again. With a picture of wearing a small long-sleeved denim shirt, but it makes the fans almost forget to look at their faces. Because it’s a cropped denim shirt. The front has only a closed pocket on the chest. The back part is very spicy. revealing the white skin behind the eyes This look is really sexy.

Even revealing such a sexy But sweetheart like a young actor Denkhun Ngamnet didn’t say anything And what’s even more awesome is borrowing Grand’s shirt to wear as well. by posting a picture and writing a caption “A cool shirt, let’s do it” among the comments from friends, including fans who flocked to tease all the comments on IG ever.

