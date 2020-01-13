Gwyneth Paltrow’s New Vagina Candle

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 05: Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 1 Hotel West Hollywood grand opening event at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on November 05, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/WireImage)

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop is giving people the opportunity to have lots of opinions again with another new product people are talking about: vagina-scented candles. The candle, called This Smells Like My Vagina, retails for $75 and is already sold out on both Goop and Heretic (the scent maker who created the candle).

Described on Goop as a “funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent,” the candle contains hints of “geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed.” Honestly, this candle sounds like it smells fantastic, and fortunately for those who have missed out on the first batch, there is a waitlist.

The origin story of the name is pretty goopy: Paltrow and perfumer Douglas Little were working on a new fragrance and Paltrow suddenly said, “Uhhh…this smells like a vagina.” Goop did a “test run” for the candle at the In Goop Health Summit, and apparently the product sold out fast, according to People.

View this post on Instagram

Now available @goop .com !! #hereticparfum #thissmellslikemyvagina #goop

A post shared by HERETIC PARFUM (@hereticparfum) on Dec 25, 2019 at 2:18pm PST

The candle provoked a lot of reaction on social media, most of it leaning into depressingly misogynist ideas of vaginas not being a beautiful, natural part of a woman’s body.

Gwyneth Paltrow came out with a $75 candle called “This Smells Like My Vagina.”

So what do you guys think it smells like? I’m going with kale and turtle water. 👌🏻

— Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) January 12, 2020

For those who cannot afford Gwyneth Paltrow's new $75 dollar Vagina-scented candle: pic.twitter.com/VxXse4jn2z

— MeatBlanket (@MeatBlankett) January 12, 2020

That's funny Gweneth, my wive Bethany actually LIGHTS candles to CONCEAL the scent of her vagina

— tuna chunks with me (@goddammitbrian) January 12, 2020

Paltrow’s candle is the latest in a recent surge of products that celebrate the beauty of the vagina. Fur oil, which is also available on Goop as well as the Fur website, is an extremely popular oil for tending the outer skin and hair area.

The naming of this product, besides Paltrow’s aha moment, isn’t completely out of line with the cutesy and provocative names brands give beauty products. Heretic often gives their products sexy names, such as their scent Florgasm, and don’t forget brands such as Essie nail polish have been giving their products names like Starter Wife for decades.

Goop is on a course for world domination of the wellness space. This week alone the company announced a new series with Netflix, complete with people orgasming in the trailer, and an all-new cruise experience launching later this year. The press release for the cruises says guests can expect three smaller group sessions led by expert talent (one for the body, one for the mind, one for the soul),” as well as “surprises and perks along the way from both Goop and Celebrity Cruises.”

There’s no word yet on what cruisers might expect for their vaginas on the high seas.

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results