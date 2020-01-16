Storage Carts For Tiny Kitchen

We can clean, stock, and style our kitchens as much as we want — but actually gaining more physical square footage is an entirely different design beast. When your food space is a tiny one, the solution to opening up those cramped countertops to floors and every limited inch in between comes in the form of a cart (so you can put the sledgehammer down).

Kitchen carts are the less sexy, but much savvier cousin of bar carts; with multi-capable storage abilities for everything from food to cookware, rolling wheels for easy access, and compact structures built to accommodate the smallest of spaces. Whether you live in a poorly laid out home or a one-room studio apartment, we've lined up the streamlined units to help expand your kitchens (or lack thereof).

Scroll ahead to shop the styles, from gold-wired basket stacks to bamboo-wood boxes and more.

Urban Outfitters Barkley Kitchen Cart

Even the tiniest kitchens and tightest budgets can benefit from this under-$50, bamboo-framed cart — its super streamlined design boasts two tiers of wire storage baskets and a removable tray top.

Urban Outfitters Barkley Kitchen Cart, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Yamazaki Home Slim Rolling Cart

Slim enough to tuck between the tightest of kitchen spaces, try sliding this sleek cart between your fridge and wall for extra storage that easily tucks out of the way.

Yamazaki Tower Rolling Slim Storage Cart, $, available at Amazon

World Market Gold-Wire Rolling Cart

This simple wire-basket cart is elevated with a wavy weave, brushed-gold finish, and deep-set shelves (perfect for storing the snack-overflow your tiny cabinets can't contain).

Cost Plus World Market Gold Wire Antonia Rolling Cart, $, available at Cost Plus World Market

Melody House Storage Cart

This compact, two-tier cart wields storage and side-table capabilities with a removable wooden tabletop.

Melody House Metal Storage Cart With Wooden Cover, $, available at Amazon

West Elm Slim Rolling Storage Cart

Another super-slim style with a chic powder-coated steel twist.

West Elm Slim Rolling Storage Cart – Black, $, available at West Elm

Urban Outfitters Ari Counter Table

If you're looking to take a small step up from cart-size, try a counter table. This kitchen storage solution holds everything from your microwave to wine collection, and can even take on bigger pots and pans or a full set of plates in one streamlined swoop.

Urban Outfitters Ari Counter Table, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Mistana Diaz Kitchen Cart

For the actually kitchen-less, this all-encompassing cart is equipped to completely create the space.

Mistana Diaz Kitchen Cart with Wood Top, $, available at Wayfair

Origami Foldable Kitchen Cart

The beauty of this sturdy kitchen cart is that it can be folded up and tucked away in the tightest space-saving times.

origami Foldable Kitchen Cart, $, available at Amazon

Project Tidy Metal Rolling Cart

This painted metal cart is ready to add a pop of pastel style to any sad kitchen space.

Project Tidy Bart 3-Tier Metal Rolling Cart, $, available at Wayfair

SoleJazz 4-Tier Slim Rolling Cart

A space-saving frame meets maximum storage capabilities in this streamlined, four-tier cart.

solejazz 4-Tier Slim Rolling Cart, $, available at Amazon

Elfa Mesh Kitchen Cart

This exclusive cart contains all the kitchen bells and whistles, from mesh drawers to hooks and even a butcher's block top.

Elfa Platinum Elfa Mesh Kitchen Cart, $, available at The Container Store

Mind Reader 3-Tier Circle Utility Cart

This chic and compact black, circular style proves that not all kitchen carts are square.

Mind Reader 3-Tier Circle Utility Cart, $, available at Amazon

World Market Wooden Rolling Cart

A tall (and rustic) drink of kitchen-cart-water, this crate-style wooden unit is equipped with four-tiers of bonus storage for your small space.

Cost Plus World Market 4-Shelf Wooden Gavin Rolling Cart, $, available at Cost Plus World Market

AmazonBasics Kitchen Cart

Barebones does not equal blah in this chrome-plated steel cart with a removable wood top — it's sturdy, sleek, and gets the multi-capable storage job done.

AmazonBasics Kitchen Rolling Cart, Wood/Chrome, $, available at Amazon

Yanxuan Rolling Storage Cart

We love the space-saving ability that this minimalist cart has to fit flush up against any free surface inside our kitchens — from fridge to wall and beyond.

YANXUAN Rolling Storage Cart, $, available at Amazon

