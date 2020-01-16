Ben & Jerry’s New Flavor of Ice Cream

We stand on the summit of cuffing season, looking down at the warmer months of scant clothing and better tans on the horizon. It’s only a matter of weeks before we start showing skin, meeting new people, and leaving our homes for – dare I say – social purposes.

Ice cream is our best friend when it starts getting dark at 4:00 p.m. It’s the antidote to an anticlimactic mating season. So Ben & Jerry’s is partnering with Netflix to bring to you the ultimate companion to all the nights in to come: Netflix & Chill’d has a peanut butter ice cream base with sweet and salty pretzel ribbons and fudge brownie chunks. And yes, there’s a vegan version with a non-dairy almond milk base.

The pints will sell for about $4.50 each wherever Ben & Jerry’s products are sold. It’s starting to feel like Netflix has a very clear, if not specific, idea of what its subscribers like to enjoy while binging television shows. Last summer, it collaborated with Baskin Robbins on a Stranger Things-themed ice cream flavor and seasonal menu. But something tells us that this sweet and salty offering will check all the boxes.

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results