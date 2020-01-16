Israel’s Hand in the Soleimani Assassination

Once again, it looks like Israel has got its way when it comes to America's dealings with Iran. According to the Times of Israel, Israeli intelligence played a key role in the extrajudicial assassination of Iran's Qassem Soleimani.

Here is the report:

This tells us that not only is Washington using this as a "wag the dog" moment with the purpose of distracting Americans from the ongoing impeachment circus but that Tel Aviv is also in on the act in yet another attempt to distract Israelis from the never-ending Benjamin Netanyahu legal quagmire.

According to Reuters, Syrian and Iraqi informants are suspected of providing the information that led to Soleimani's demise when they reported Soleimani's secret flight from Damascus to Baghdad which allowed the Americans to confirm the arrival of Soleimani's Cham Wings Airlines Airbus A320 in Baghdad. His convoy of armoured vehicles was targeted by Hellfire missiles fired from an American drone as he left the airport at 12:55 am local time. It was Israel's intelligence community that confirmed the validity of Soleimani's arrival and whereabouts.

Just in case you were curious, here is a video showing the type of damage that a drone-launched Hellfire missile can do to a vehicle:

Interestingly, according to the U.S. Department of State website, on January 1, 2020, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had a telephone conversation with Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu as reported here:

While the contents of the conversation remain unavailable to the public, with the Soleimani assassination taking place just two days later, we can pretty much assure ourselves that the two men discussed the plot to kill one of Iran's most powerful leaders and the Israeli contribution to the assassination.

…and, just in case you have forgotten Israel's role in the ongoing war of words between Washington and Tehran regarding Iran's nuclear program, let us not forget this:

According to Benjamin Netanyahu, it was he that convinced Donald Trump to scrap the JCPOA deal that was to control the nuclear program of its arch enemy.

Doesn't this remind you of a puppet and its puppet master?

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results