Venus Williams Wants You To Feel Like A Superhero In Her New Launch

It’s only been three weeks since Venus Williams announced her clothing line EleVen’s new collection of tennis wear, yet the tennis star is already back with another exciting launch. On Thursday, Williams released a collection of athleticwear in collaboration with Wonder Woman, a pop culture icon that the athlete told People has always been a source of inspiration for her.

In an interview with the publication, Williams likened her fans to the female superhero, saying that “they are strong, fierce women who are highly motivated and compassionate.” Now, with this collection, she hopes to make them feel like it. In addition to one of summer’s biggest trends, tennis skirts, the collection also includes cropped bra tops, bra-and-leggings set, and a catsuit embellished with tiny gold stars.

View this post on Instagram

Inspired by strong, fierce women who are both competitive and compassionate, I designed the NEW Wonder Woman x @elevenbyvenus capsule collection because every woman should feel like Wonder Woman 💥 Shop our limited edition collection @ link in my bio

A post shared by Venus Williams (@venuswilliams) on Aug 13, 2020 at 9:01am PDT

EleVen by Venus Williams x Wonder Woman collection is actually just one piece of a larger initiative put together by Warner Bros. called WW84 that was created to garner excitement around the 2017 box-office hit Wonder Woman’s upcoming sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, which is set to be released on October 2, 2020. Other participating brands include Torrid, Miu Miu, and Lauren by Ralph Lauren, and more.

In addition to launching several fashion collections during quarantine (what have you been doing?), Williams has also been training for her long-awaited return to the tennis court, which took place at the inaugural Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky, on Wednesday. In true Wonder Woman form, she beat her opponent, Victoria Azarenka, and advanced to the second round where she battled her younger sister Serena. In the end, it was Serena who came out victorious. But Venus did have a Wonder Woman collaboration to celebrate the next day, so really, everyone’s a winner.

Shop all 10 pieces from the limited-edition EleVen x Wonder Woman collection now on elevenbyvenuswilliams.com.

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results