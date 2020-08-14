Ultra-Comfy Bathrobes Every College Student Needs

Usually, our back-to-school shopping list consists of statement dresses for that first-day 'fit, cute-but-functional flats for zipping around campus, and book bags big enough to actually fit our laptops. But now, with hundreds of colleges opting for online classes and students suddenly Working From Couch, comfort is king and cozy, everyday loungewear is our new M.O. — especially bathrobes.

There's the simple cotton robe you can totally get away with wearing to your 8 a.m. Zoom seminar. There's the plush, pillow-soft option with Kindle-sized pockets for storing all your flashcards. And then there's the long, silky slip-on for the moment you change out of your daytime PJs into your nighttime PJs, of course.

Whatever type of bathrobe you're looking to wrap yourself up in this semester, we've rounded up 13 of the best options out there to help you lounge like you mean it. Shop our favorites, ahead.

Aerie Softest® Sleep Robe, $, available at American Eagle Outfitters

Hotel Collection Cotton Spa Robe, $, available at Macy's

Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe, $, available at Parachute

Ralph Lauren The Greenwich Terry Robe, $, available at Bloomingdale's

Savage x Fenty Satin Wrap Pajama Top, $, available at Savage x Fenty

Ugg Plus Size Duffield Shawl Collar Plush Robe, $, available at Bare Necessities

Sleep & Co Sherpa "Lamb" Robe, $, available at Walmart

Refinery29 Astrology Cards Light Bathrobe XS – XXL, $, available at Nordstrom

Plush Ultra Soft Flannel Robe, $, available at Shopbop

Eberjey Gisele Robe, $, available at Bloomingdale's

Negative Icon Robe, $, available at Negative

Skims Cozy Knit Short Robe, $, available at Skims

Anthropologie Homebodii Poppins Kimono Robe, $, available at Anthropologie

Richie House Women's Plush Soft Warm Fleece Bathrobe Robe RH1591, $, available at Amazon

