Turn Your Shower Into A Sanctuary

Curating spaces that emit a calm, comfortable atmosphere within our own dwellings is more vital than ever; especially with most of us still abiding by safer-at-home orders. Home has truly become where the heart is and the day starts and ends with our bedrooms and bathrooms. A hot shower does more than just warm your soul. According to popular studies, it can also help you fall asleep faster, open up your pores, and alleviate congestion. The big question is: how do you make your shower as worth-it as possible?

If your capability to rest and relax has become comprised as of late (aka you're up late doom-scrolling & online shopping for the best gifts to buy before they sell out), then consult the list of tips and tricks ahead to make your shower routine into an at-home, wind-down sanctuary — inspirational photos included.

Tip #1: Add a caddy…

Knocking over your candles, soaps and bath bombs makes for an unpleasant showering experience, so having a utilitarian (yet cute) bathtub caddy ready to go means you won't have to replace your wet iPhone or novel after it falls beneath the spray. Set yours up for music-listening or use a shower-head iteration to store your essentials. These can be used for both showers and baths.

Urban Outfitters Barrel Shower Caddy, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Bay Isle Home Rosina Bath Caddy, $, available at Wayfair

Tip #2: Light some candles…

The right candle can create ambiance in any room, and they're particularly pleasing to light in a dimmed bathroom. Hit the switch and let your favorite scents take you to a place of calm as you sing your most-played shower tunes.

Otherland Rattan Scented Candle, $, available at Nordstrom

BeesLightCandles Tealight Beeswax Candle Pack, $, available at Etsy

Lex Pott Pillar Candle by Lex Pott, $, available at Coming Soon

Tip #3: Go crazy with plants…

Turn your shower space into a greenhouse by adding some vivid plants to improve air quality, increase energy levels, and evoke happiness. You can never have too many, right?

