How To Wear Sweatpants

Face masks and the nap dress aside, no sartorial item has received as much fashion acclaim in 2020 as sweatsuits. Loungewear brands like Entireworld, Pangaia, and Richer Poorer have all seen unprecedented success following this year’s stay-at-home orders. Meanwhile, a number of brands, including Good American, Ganni, Zara, and UGG, that, prior to the pandemic, didn’t offer loungewear options, have since entered the category.

Celebrities like Katie Holmes, Yara Shahidi, Emma Chamberlain, and Tracee Ellis Ross, too, have taken to wearing sweatpants outside the house in 2020. SNL’s latest host Timothée Chalamet donned a pair of black track pants with a gray hoodie while riding his bike in New York City, as did fashion aficionado Harry Styles, who wore a tie-dye pair from The Elder Statesman while on the set of Don’t Worry Darling. In fact, during his Vogue cover story interview, Styles described his lockdown uniform as “sweatpants, constantly.” In other words, while we certainly differ from Hollywood’s finest in a lot of ways, when it comes to their preference for sweats this year, celebrities really are just like us.

Ahead, see how all of the year’s top names style their loungewear, be it with sneakers and a puffer coat or gold hoop and designer heels.

Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian dressed to match her five-year-old son Saint in a sky blue sweatsuit, which she paired with blue-and-white sneakers and one of Aritzia's popular Super Puff coats. Saint looked equally as cool and comfy in red sweatpants, black sneakers, and what appears to be a red-and-white hockey jersey.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Between the actor's gold mask-and-gown ensemble at the 2020 Emmys and her suit-and-sneaker combos, Tracee Ellis Ross hasn't been messing around in the fashion department this year. That said, this comfy-chic combination of sweatpants and Bottega Veneta sandals is our favorite of the Black-ish star's lockdown looks.

Emma Chamberlain

Anyone who frequents Emma Chamberlain's TikTok channel knows of the YouTube star's affection for baggy sweatpants. Topped with a cropped, graphic hoodie (this one is by Marc Jacobs) and a pair of classic Converse high tops, Chamberlain's loungewear look is as relatable as she is.

