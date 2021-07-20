The Fendi Baguette Is Back For The Sex And The City Reboot

It’s been more than 15 years since we last saw Carrie Bradshaw and her go-to Fendi Baguette bag on TV. But the upcoming release of Sex And The City’s reboot, titled …And Just Like That, is signaling that the Bradshaw signature will make a comeback on HBO Max.

On Saturday, the show’s star, Sarah Jessica Parker, was spotted filming a scene in New York City, wearing a purple sequin Fendi Baguette, known for its frontal flap featuring the luxury house’s double-F logo. The reboot costume designers, Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago (who took over Patricia Field’s longtime costuming duties), paired the bag with a printed dress, ivory cardigan, and layered necklaces.

With the return of Y2K trends, including low-rise jeans, corsets, and cut-outs, it’s no surprise that Bradshaw’s era-defining style is also inspiring our collective nostalgia. Over the past few years, the Italian brand’s bag has become a must-have piece, with online resale sites seeing a spike in sales and searches. Since 2017, online resale site Tradesy has seen a 16% increase in revenue from the Fendi Baguette.

Since its release in 1997, Fendi has sold over one million versions of the style, leading the Financial Times to name it “the first ‘it’ bag.” The brand even relaunched the style in 2019. To celebrate, it featured Sarah Jessica Parker in the ad campaign, acknowledging the bag’s original influencer.

Throughout Sex And The City, the Baguette became a staple of Bradshaw’s wardrobe. The version worn by Parker for …And Just Like That is similar to the purse that famously got stolen on the show in Season 3. In the episode, after a robber demands Bradshaw’s purple sequin Fendi bag, she corrects him, saying: “It’s a Baguette.” That same season, Bradshaw and Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) pay a visit to a fake bag dealer in Los Angeles, searching for a gold Fendi Baguette.

If you want to emulate Bradshaw’s signature accessory (and have the financial means to do so), ahead, some vintage options to channel the early 2000s in style.

