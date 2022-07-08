This article was last updated on July 8, 2022

Ye not paying $400,000 to David Casavant Archive

As a result of Ye’s failure to return thirteen articles of clothing and to pay rental fees, an American apparel firm is seeking $400,000 (approximately 394,000 euros). TMZ claims that it comes with a $50,000 jacket.

Ye has a $221,000 clothing rental debt with the organization. The police investigation shows that the thirteen missing pieces of clothing are worth about $195,000.

David Casavant Archive says that Ye has been avoiding paying rent for years.Ye is currently being sued by the group.

In 2014, the firm and Ye formed a relationship. In February and March of 2020, Yue took out another 49 clothes and returned them all without any problems, according to the clothing company.

There were thirteen items lost, but none of them were ever recovered by you. Helmut Lang, Raf Simons, and Ann Demeulemeester are just some of the labels involved. As of 2020, you no longer have to make weekly installments to purchase these coveted things.

David Casavant Archive also lends garments to celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, and Pharrell Williams.

