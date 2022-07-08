Ornella Vanoni The Date Lyrics

This article was last updated on July 8, 2022

Ornella Vanoni The Date

I was wrong so many times till this point and I already know it

that today almost certainly

I am wrong on your behalf but one more time

what can change in my life

accept this strange date

was madness

I am sad between the people

that go by me

but the nostalgia to see you again

is more powerfull than crying

this sun lights up on my face

a sign of hope

I am waiting when suddenly

I will see you appear from affar

Love, hurry up, I can’t resist…

if you don’t arrive I don’t exist

I don’t exist,I don’t exist…

the weather has changed and it rains

but I keep on waiting

I don’t care what the world thinks of me

I don’t want to go away

I look inside me and I ask

but I don’t hear anything

I am only a left-over of hope

lost between the people

Love it’s already late and I don’t resist

if you don’t arrive I don’t exist

I don’t exist, I don’t exist

lights, cars, shop-windows, roads/streets

everything gets mixed up in my mind

my shadow is tired to follow me

the day dies slowly

There is nothing else left than going back home

to my sad life

this life that I wanted to give to you

you have crumbled her between your fingers

Lve, excuse me but I can’t resist

now forever I don’t exist

I don’t exist, I don’t exist

