Spotify CEO about terminated contract: Harry and Meghan are scammers

This article was last updated on June 19, 2023

Bill Simmons criticizes Harry and Meghan

Bill Simmons, the head of Podcast Innovation at Spotify, thinks Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are scammers. He does not have a good word for the two, who announced the termination of their million-dollar contract with the streaming service last week. “If only I had been involved in the negotiations for their departure.”

Contract termination and podcast series

The royal couple was supposed to make several podcast series exclusively for Spotify. In the end, only one of them was realized, Archetypes, in which Meghan talks about the image of the modern woman with guests like Serena Williams and Mariah Carey. The contract with the couple was reportedly worth $25 million, but the exact amount Harry and Meghan received has not been disclosed.

Simmons’ sarcastic comment

“The damn scammers, we should have launched that podcast with them,” Simmons said sardonically in his own podcast. Simmons founded The Ringer podcast website in 2016, focusing on sports and pop culture. The site was acquired by Spotify in 2020, the same year Harry and Meghan announced their podcast project with the company.

Contrary to official statement

Simmons says in his podcast that he has tried to help Harry create more content. “I should get drunk one night and tell them about the Zoom call I had with Harry to help him with a podcast idea. That’s one of my best stories.” He does not give further details.

Simmons’ story contradicts the joint statement Spotify published with the royal couple on Friday. In it, they wrote that the decision had been mutually agreed upon and that both parties were satisfied with the outcome. However, a source had hinted to Variety magazine that Spotify had “expected more programs” from the two.

Controversial remarks

It’s not the first time Simmons has spoken condescendingly about the couple. “I’m so ashamed to have to share goddamn Spotify with him. He sucks,” the podcaster said in January, around the release of Harry’s autobiography.

“What’s he doing? What’s your talent? Why do we listen to you? So you were born into the royal family and then left. What are you good at?”

No comment from Harry and Meghan

Aside from their statement with Spotify, Meghan and Harry have not yet commented on their departure.

