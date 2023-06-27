Robert F Kennedy Jr is Getting in Shape to be President

This article was last updated on June 27, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…Unlikely presidential candidate and vaccine denier, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. hopes his ripped body will win over female voters. No kidding! As misogynistic as it sounds, a source reveals that RFK Jr.’s political strategy includes showing off his tanned and muscular physique as often as possible -and then comparing himself to octogenarian Joe Biden.

He kicked off his new “sexy campaign strategy” on Twitter this week, posting a shirtless video doing push-ups and remarking how he’s getting in shape to debate the president (even though no debates are planned.) My source insists this isn’t a joke and we should plan to see more shirtless shots all throughout the campaign. We are torn between being amused by his strategy or insulted

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.