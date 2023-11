Van der Burg Returns to Work

This article was last updated on November 23, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Outgoing State Secretary Van der Burg can return to work after suffering severe food poisoning at the end of October. As a result, he temporarily resigned from his duties as State Secretary for Justice and Security.

Van der Burg (VVD) became unwell during a working visit to Aruba and was admitted to the hospital. He subsequently canceled visits to Curaçao and Bonaire.

Outgoing Prime Minister Rutte then thought that Van der Burg would need a few weeks to recover. However, according to him, the asylum problem was so important that in the meantime a replacement was appointed.