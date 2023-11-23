Van der Burg Returns to Work

This article was last updated on November 23, 2023

Outgoing State Secretary Van der Burg can return to work after suffering severe food poisoning at the end of October. As a result, he temporarily resigned from his duties as State Secretary for Justice and Security. Van der Burg (VVD) became unwell during a working visit to Aruba and was admitted to the hospital. He subsequently canceled visits to Curaçao and Bonaire. Outgoing Prime Minister Rutte then thought that Van der Burg would need a few weeks to recover. However, according to him, the asylum problem was so important that in the meantime a replacement was appointed.

Honorable Discharge for Temporary Replacement The State Secretary for Defense, Christophe van der Maat, was therefore given an honorable discharge from Defense. This allowed him to work temporarily as State Secretary for Justice and Security. His work at Defense was overseen by Minister Kajsa Ollongren (D66). Tomorrow, Van der Maat will be appointed State Secretary for Defense again.

