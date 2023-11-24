This article was last updated on November 24, 2023

Athlete Oscar Pistorius released on parole after girlfriend’s murder

Former Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius is released on parole. The South African court announced on Friday that the athlete will be released on January 5. Ten years ago, Pistorius shot his girlfriend dead.

Pistorius’ Parole Approval

Pistorius (37) had again applied for parole after an earlier request was rejected in March. At the end of September it turned out that this rejection was unjustified, because the judge had assumed an incorrect start date for his prison sentence.

Pistorius is released on parole. So he is not allowed to leave Pretoria without permission from the authorities, reports AP news agency. The South African must also undergo therapy for his anger attacks and must complete community service. These conditions expire after five years.

The court emphasizes that the release does not mean the end of his sentence, but only that Pistorius will complete his sentence outside the prison.

Pistorius, who had his legs amputated as a child, shot and killed his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in February 2013, who was standing on the other side of the bathroom door. He shot four times, hitting her in the head, among other things. According to Pistorius, he thought there was a burglar in the bathroom.

The sentence was adjusted several times. Ultimately, the judge decided that Pistorius received thirteen years in prison. In South Africa, prisoners who have committed serious crimes must serve at least half their sentence before they can be considered for early or parole if they have good behavior.

Pistorius’ Sporting Career

In 2012, Pistorius became the first athlete to compete in the Olympic Games without legs. The runner is also a multiple Paralympic Champion. Pistorius has been called the Blade Runner because of his running performance on prosthetics.