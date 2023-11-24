Advertising on X under fire

This article was last updated on November 24, 2023

Platform X Faces Backlash

More and more Dutch companies have decided to stop advertising on platform X due to its association with hate speech and controversial content.

The platform, under the ownership of Elon Musk, came into the spotlight following a report by Media Matters, a non-profit organization that monitors companies for hate speech. The report revealed that ads from major companies were being displayed alongside anti-Semitic and neo-Nazi messages on the platform.

This led to significant backlash and withdrawal of advertising partnerships from major global companies such as IBM, Comcast, Apple, and the European Commission. Elon Musk also faced criticism over an anti-Semitic tweet he endorsed, further escalating the situation.

Despite Musk’s legal actions against Media Matters, Dutch companies are choosing to follow suit and are reluctant to continue advertising on the platform. The Dutch Lottery has decided to halt its advertisements, citing concerns about being associated with sensitive topics. While it’s currently on pause, the company has not confirmed whether it will resume advertising on X in the future.