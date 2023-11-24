PSV’s Lang Set to Start; Veerman Doubtful

This article was last updated on November 24, 2023

Recovered PSV player Lang set to start against FC Twente, Veerman doubtful

Noa Lang may return to PSV as a starting player next weekend. The attacker, who has recovered from an injury, seems fit enough to start in the away match against FC Twente. There is still a question mark behind Joey Veerman’s name.

Lang’s Recovery and Potential Return

“Noa is 100 percent fit. He can start. We will weigh the pros and cons,” PSV coach Peter Bosz said at his press conference on Friday about Lang, who missed the last six games due to a hamstring injury.

Uncertainty Surrounding Veerman

The question for Veerman is how he will digest Friday’s training. The midfielder was injured during the international break. He dropped out during Gibraltar-Netherlands.

Both Lang and Veerman are important for PSV this season. Lang scored 5 goals and 1 assist in 13 matches, while Veerman scored 4 goals and provided an assist 10 times in 21 matches.

Upcoming Matches and League Standings

The away match against FC Twente starts on Saturday at 6.45 pm and is the start of an important week for PSV. An away match against Sevilla in the Champions League will follow on Wednesday and next Sunday the Eindhoven team will visit Feyenoord.

After twelve games, PSV is still without losing points in the Eredivisie. Bosz’s team has a seven-point lead over pursuer Feyenoord. Number three FC Twente is two points behind.