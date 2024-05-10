This article was last updated on May 10, 2024

Apple says sorry for ‘crushing’ iPad commercials

A rare step by tech company Apple. The company is known for artistic and tone-setting commercials, but the latest commercial is no longer broadcast. The company says the advertisement misses the point and apologizes.

In the advertisement, instruments, TVs and mixing equipment are pulverized. Ultimately, there is one product left, the latest iPad. Apple CEO Tim Cook was immediately criticized when he published the advertisement X shared. “It lacks any respect for creative equipment and mocks the creators,” says one. “The symbolism of crushing beautiful creative tools is an interesting choice,” says another.

Actor Hugh Grant describes the ad as “the destruction of the human experience, courtesy of Silicon Valley.”

In a statement to the American advertising website Ad Age, Tor Myhren, responsible for marketing at Apple, said he regretted the choice. “We missed the mark with this video, and we are sorry.”

Apple has close ties with the creative industries and Myhren refers to this in his statement. “Creativity is in our DNA and it is incredibly important to us to design products that creatives around the world can use.”

Tech editor Nando Kasteleijn:

“Apple apologizing is a rarity. The company only responds to criticism if it has no other option. The fact that Apple is doing this for a commercial is perhaps even more remarkable.

That has everything to do with the content of the advertisement. A huge press that breaks all kinds of musical instruments, an arcade machine, books and a digital camera. These will all be ‘replaced’ by the latest iPad. In doing so, they suggest that you no longer need all those things as long as you buy their latest gadget.

It is spicy, because it is precisely the creative industry that has been buying Apple equipment for decades. Many artists have Apple laptops or tablets on stage, but next to their instrument.”

Apple executive Tim Cook has not deleted his message containing the advertisement. The message has now been seen more than 50 million times.

