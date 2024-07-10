This article was last updated on July 10, 2024

Bear in Romania drags hiker into wilderness and kills her

Police in Romania have shot dead a brown bear that had recently killed a hiker. The hiker, a 19-year-old woman, was hiking in the Carpathians south of the city of Brasov. A witness saw the bear attack the woman and drag her into the wilderness. He then called 911.

A rescue team was quickly on site, but the search was extremely difficult. The terrain is difficult to navigate and the bear also threatened to attack the rescuers. That’s why they shot the animal dead. Eventually the woman’s mutilated body was found. She had already died at that time.

The government estimates that around 8,000 bears live in the Romanian Carpathians. They regularly invade inhabited areas and also attack people.

The Minister of Nature wants to have more bears shot following this incident. He advocates culling 500 animals per year. Now there are 220.

