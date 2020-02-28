Stunning Natural Hair At Paris Fashion Week

There were a lot of key takeaways from this month's New York Fashion Week. First, we need to revamp our red lipstick stash. Second, a few highlights never hurt anybody. And, finally, Black hair is truly magical. On the streets of the Big Apple, fashion show attendees put the versatility of textured hair on display with an array of dreamy styles, from bobs to box braids. But the best part was that it didn't stop there.

In Paris, showgoers continued to represent the range of Black hair with stunning looks. Curly Afros were in rotation, while braids and twists made the rounds. Meanwhile, tapered fros were present and buzzcuts of different colors were also booming, demonstrating that Black hair does it all.

Ahead, find our favorite hair moments from Paris Fashion Week.

Indira Scott hit the streets of Paris with her trademark braids pulled back into pigtails.Photographed by Hannan Saleh.

On its own, a buzzcut is already fly. Throw a platinum double-process hair color in there and you have street style gold. Photographed by Hannan Saleh.

We're screenshotting these chestnut curls to show our colorist.Photographed by Hannan Saleh.

We're still trying to decide what we love more: these jumbo Senegalese twists or this graphic red eyeliner. Photographed by Hannan Saleh.

PSA: Senegalese twists look great on long hair, but they work just as well on a chin-length bob.Photographed by Hannan Saleh.

A tapered fro is the perfect low-maintenance cut that's equal parts cool and convenient, especially if you're transitioning to natural or need a break from styling your hair. Photographed by Hannan Saleh.

Let this fresh face and cropped fade be all the encouragement you need to ask your stylist for a buzzcut.Photographed by Hannan Saleh.

Straight-back braids will always be stylish, but even more so with a beret. C'est chic! Photographed by Hannan Saleh.

Let these pastel pink box braids serve as a friendly reminder that spring is near, so start planning those colorful protective looks now. Photographed by Hannan Saleh.

Whoever said curly hair and bangs don't mix hasn't seen this heavenly Afro.Photographed by Hannan Saleh.

Photographic proof that few styles come close to being more fashion-forward than a center-parted bob.Photographed by Hannan Saleh.

