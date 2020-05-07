Breakout Quarantine Hair Color

Since most hair salons remain closed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more people are turning to at-home color. This might lead you to believe that root touch-up kits and subtle, natural-looking shades of box dye would be in the highest demand, but the biggest quarantine color trend is actually shaping up to be a whimsical shade of pastel pink.

Of course, considering the fact that it's spring and pink is a universally-flattering shade for every complexion, plus how many DIY options are already available, it makes perfect sense.

For proof, we've rounded up some of the biggest stars that have gone pink in quarantine. From trendsetters like Dua Lipa and Keke Palmer, to actresses like Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jennifer Love Hewitt, scroll ahead for everything you need to know about the self-isolation hair trend. Plus, shop the best semi-permanent dyes and temporary rose-gold tints that can help you cop the look from your own bathroom.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Gellar dyed her signature blonde hair an ombré pink in an effort to humiliate her kids. Whether or not embarrassment ensued is unclear, but the internet was most certainly in full support of a pink-haired Buffy.

Kristin Ess Rose Gold Temporary Tint

If you're looking for a no-commitment pink tint that will fade over time with shampoo, add this celebrity colorist-developed spray to your next Target order.

Kristin Ess Rose Gold Temporary Tint, $, available at Target

Jennifer Love Hewitt

Hewitt's quarantine color proves that you don't have to have a platinum blonde base to score a DIY pink.

Lime Crime Fuchsia Hair Conditioner

According to her Instagram post, the 9-1-1 actress used this Lime Crime conditioner in Fuchsia to give her brunette hair hot-pink highlights.

Lime Crime Fuchsia Hair Color Conditioner, $, available at Lime Crime

Dua Lipa

Lipa recently tinted her breakage bangs a shade of bubblegum pink — in her signature two-toned aesthetic — with the help of boyfriend, Anwar Hadid.

L'Oréal Colorista Semi-Permanent Hair Color

This semi-permanent box dye is great if you, like Lipa, are coloring over previously-bleached strands.

L'Oréal Colorista Semi-Permanent Hair Color, $, available at Target

Anna Camp

The Perfect Harmony star recently dip dyed her blonde lob a shade best described as 'watermelon pink'.

Sephora Collection Semi-Permanent Hair Color

For just $12 you can get a raspberry pink color that keeps for seven to 10 washes.

Sephora Collection Semi-Permanent Hair Color, $, available at Sephora

Keke Palmer

The GMA co-host has been trying lots of different wigs and weaves in quarantine, our favorite being this ombré, pink-tinged color way.

LullaBellz Straight Lob Lace Front Wig

If you don't want to mess with any dye, but still want to experiment with pink hair, take a cue from Palmer and try a front lace wig.

Lullabellz LullaBellz peach straight lob lace front wig, $, available at ASOS

