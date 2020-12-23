Boring Ways To Wear Your Liner

Gearing up for the holidays means surfing the internet for the recipe you thought you saved on Instagram, FaceTiming your cousins to argue about who has the better-looking tree, and getting very last-minute gifts. On top of all that, you have to figure out what to wear and how you'll do your makeup for all the virtual dinner parties booked in on your iCal.

Holiday makeup typically calls to mind red lipstick or a smoky eye, but we're feeling eyeliner this season. Use some bold colors, draw your cat eye a little longer or higher than usual — we could all use some joy this year, and a flick of bright liner might be the break from reality you need. Ahead, 13 eyeliner looks that will be the talk of the Zoom chat in the best way.

A Low-Key Liner

Using a neutral eyeliner color instead of your typical bold black to draw your cat eye can still make your eyes pop. Nigella, owner of Nigella Hair Studio in Brooklyn, gives us a subtle look that complements her colorful hair and nails.

Petite Cat Eye

This liner style as seen on Laura Harrier is all about a clean black line and a tiny tail at the end. To get the look without smudging, a liquid liner like L'Oréal Paris Infallible Super Slim Liner gives you the ease of drawing a straight line without worrying about a runny consistency.

Upward Curve

Tessa Thompson can rock just about anything, and this simple, slightly smoky liner look gives soft lines that don't take away from her overall aesthetic. This is the look you turn to when you get a last-minute FaceTime call from your boo and don't want to look like you've actually taken the time to roll out of bed and do your makeup.

White Under Eye

A white liner keeps the attention directly on, well, your eyes. Using a white pencil liner along the water line and extending it a little past your eye flips the script on your typical liner to make you stand out. You'll love it so much you'll be glued to the mirror, just like Liza Koshy.

Above The Crease

Eyeliner on the lash line is predictable, so taking it up a notch — literally — can draw more attention to your face. Kristen Noel Crawley coordinated her light blue liner to her bomber jacket for a wintry vibe despite the bright summer scenery behind her.

Outlined

This look by makeup artist Samuel Paul feels theatrical because it takes over your eyelid with one pastel color to create a unique arch. This style definitely gives off an editorial vibe, so consider it for your next at-home Instagram photoshoot.

Thin Line

Sleek is the word to define this style. You don't need to keep the line directly to your lash area, as Shahd Batal shows us by lifting the line once toward the inner corner. You might need to get out your ruler to make your lines this straight, but it's worth it when the final product comes out looking this elegant.

Color In The Lines

If you were a stickler for coloring in the lines in your coloring books, this might be the perfect design to flex your skills. Instead of seeing your black eyeliner as the end all, be all for your look, think of it as the outline you have to add color to. Celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta used Morphe products to achieve this precise look.

Neon Takeover

Not sure how to dress up a monochrome outfit? Tired of doing a thin line across your eyelid and calling it a day? Going all-in on neon can be the answer you've been too shy to try until now. Make a bold statement with this style and your minimalist look is exponentially elevated. Shahd Batal gives us the blueprint; now we just need to try it for ourselves.

Asymmetrical Color Pop

Stepping out of your comfort zone as it relates to your beauty routine might make you nervous, but with a look like this, it doesn't hurt to try. Bright orange at the corner and on top of your eyes lets you play with color and stands out against your complexion like it does on model Iris Law.

Corners Only

Low-maintenance is the foundation for this corners-only style: You can add a shimmery eyeshadow to lids and a bright contrasting color to the corners. Celebrity makeup artist Allan Avendaño makes the case for a bronze-and-blue combo on actress and singer Isabela Moner.

Galactic Ombré

Ombré isn't only reserved for hair color: Justine Skye shows us how a smooth transition from turquoise to true blue can work especially well when paired with bright accessories. Go for this look if you're really trying to show your many colors during the Zoom linkup.

Neon Lights

Adding color on your waterline and your lash line gives the wow factor you see here on model Jessika Villegas. Makeup artist and stylist Brittany Sullivan drew a neon purple on top and a flashy neon blue on the bottom for an aquamarine look that makes you zero in on Villegas' eyes — proof that your eye makeup doesn't need to have a long cat-eye tail to draw attention.

