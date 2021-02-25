Fall’s Biggest Accessory Trends

Who knows what fall ‘21 holds: We’ve been isolating at home for almost a year now, and with vaccines slowly rolling out, there’s a good chance that we might be out and about come autumn. Or… we also might not! The trickiest fall Fashion Month season to date is well underway, and designers seem to be hedging their bets as well, showing 2021 fashion accessories that toe the line between practical and fun.

Everyone’s favorite lazy shoe option, clogs, continued to get the status-shoe treatment, after making headlines for appearing at the Hermès’ Paris Fashion Week show in October. Knitwear designer Victor Glemaud released a take on the wood-soled, orthopedic style as part of the brand’s first footwear release, done in collaboration with Shekudo; Dr. Jill Biden’s and Kate Middleton’s go-to sustainable designer Gabriela Hearst, too, sent out a clog-like loafer at her NYFW show. Princess Diana-esque detachable statement collars, a popular 2020 fall trend, became more winter-proof thanks to the turtleneck accessories at PH5 and 3.1 Phillip Lim — a look that’s not only stylish but also perfect for the scarf-adverse.

Below, every fall 2021 accessory trend worth noting.

Indoor-Outdoor Slippers

For the past year, outside shoes have served as inside shoes. Now inside shoes are on the way to become covetable outside shoes, with fluffy slippers and sandals appearing in new collections of Coach, Proenza Schouler, and Simone Rocha.

CoachPhoto: Juergen Teller.

Proenza SchoulerPhoto: Courtesy of Proenza Schouler

Simone RochaPhoto: Courtesy of Simone Rocha

