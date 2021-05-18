Summer’s Trendy “Outline French” Manicure Now Comes In Press-Ons

This summer, the biggest nail-art trends have two things in common: bright colors and minimalist designs. You can find plenty of visual evidence on Instagram, or peek at the newest summer nail polish collections from brands like Essie and Olive & June, which include shades like watermelon, lime, and blue raspberry.

You could also ask a big-name celebrity manicurist like Brittney Boyce who recently founded her own label, Nails of L.A. Boyce cosigns this summer’s biggest nail trends, and actually used them to create a new collection of reusable press-on nails she’s calling the “Hot Girl Summer” collection.

Through years of experience working with A-list celebrities like Shay Mitchell and Megan Fox, Boyce formulated her press-ons to mimic the look and feel of gel extensions, but with the extra personalization of nail art. The Hot Girl Summer collection includes three different nail designs, which all include minimalist pops of bright color over a neutral base.

Choose from The Realist, a colorful outline French that’s super trendy right now; The Illest, a double-half French in pink and orange; or The Chillest, a linear color blocking of lemon and watermelon tones. Each box comes with 24 press-ons to ensure a seamless nail fit, plus a cuticle stick and glue for easy and speedy application. They retail for $16 apiece on the Nails of L.A. website, which is a lot less than you’d pay for gel extensions with hand-painted art.

