The Viral Swimsuits Of Amazon

You can often find us deep down the Amazon rabbit hole, combing thousands of customer reviews on our neverending quest to unearth the site’s next viral product or hidden gem. Now, on the cusp of summer, we’re laser-focused on finding swimwear unicorns (aka suits with high ratings and low price tags). Unsurprisingly, Amazon has a plethora — and that’s a plethora by Amazon standards, so we’re talking a whole bunch — of not only one-off suits, but practically a department’s store’s worth of brands offering numerous affordable and eye-catching styles.

We have a hunch that some of these swimwear imprints — Dixperfect, Cocoship, and Cupshe, to name a few — may already be on your radar. (Who can forget the Baywatch-inspired Dixperfect one-piece that nearly broke the internet a few summers back?) We also suspect that you won’t find these brands elsewhere in brick-and-mortar settings. Amazon is absolutely swimming (sorry, had to) with the best swimsuits; we're talking your one-pieces, two-pieces, itsy-bitsy bikinis, monokinis, and maillots in every shape and size. We made sure to serve up the swimwear that offered a multitude of sizes, agreeable affordability, a plethora of customer feedback, and, of course, editor-approved curb appeal.

Go on and dive into the viral Amazon swimsuit brands ahead — they won’t be floating out to sea anytime soon.

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

Aleumdr

Aleumdr Rashguard One-Piece

An eye-catching print and a rashguard-style silhouette spell “summer fun” for this zip-front swimsuit. “Can I say how much I am in LOVE with swimsuit!” exclaimed Amazon reviewer Mrs. M. “It fits perfectly, allows you to choose the level of appeal you want with the zipper, and the print is AMAZING. I feel like going to the pool right now just so someone can see me in it!”

Aleumdr Rashguard One-Piece, $, available at Amazon

Aleumdr Bandeau Bikini

We’re dying over the smocking on this affordable suit and were wowed by its 4.7-star rating. Detachable straps and medium bottom coverage led purchasers to praise the bikini’s “sporty vibe.”

Aleumdr Bandeau Bikini, $, available at Amazon

Blooming Jelly

A longtime customer fave that turns out chic apparel year-round, Blooming Jelly’s swimwear boasts colorful, homespun prints that still feel feminine and cool.

Blooming Jelly Cheeky Gingham Bikini

The adjustable on both bikini separates — along with removable padding — make this a favorable style for women looking for a modern set that's skimpy, but still offers more support than your average string-y swimsuit.

Blooming Jelly Gingham Cheeky Bikini Set, $, available at Amazon

Blooming Jelly Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit

This preppy-chic new release has already racked up 293 reviews and a 4.3-star rating. “This has to be one of the best and currently favorite one-piece bathing suit I own! I’m 5’ 4” and 130 pounds and it fits like a dream as a medium. Covers tastefully all the right areas while being playful and sassy,” writes reviewer Victoriahhlynn.

Blooming Jelly Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit, $, available at Amazon

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Emily Ruane

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results