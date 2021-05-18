Found: The Comfiest Chairs To WFH In

If your head, shoulders, lower back, and butt aren’t currently killing you, then you're probably reading this from the comfort of a supportive seat — and following the uncrossed-legs, 90/90 rule like a posture pro. The transitional road to working remotely has had its bumps, and one that we’re currently still navigating is physical body support. To help combat the destruction of our backs as we WFH, we went on a virtual quest for top-rated desk chairs stamped with reviewer-comfort seals of approval.

Ahead, the bestselling ergonomic buys that are structured to rescue your tight hips and sore butt bones from sad sunken-in couch cushions or questionably-old mattress fates. We found everything from no-frills options that will make you feel like you’re back in-office again (seems almost nice at this point, no?) to fancier styles that will fit right in with your farmhouse decor — and even an insanely tricked-out seating situation chosen by hardcore gamers.

Noho Move Chair

Best For: Ergonomic Support

This ergonomically designed chair is made with an auxetic mesh seat that provides flexible and form-fitting support that cradles your body to help eliminate pressure points and increase circulation.

The Hype: 4.8 out of 5 stars and 164 reviews on Noho.com

Comfy Butts Say: "This chair is amazingly versatile and comfortable. I'm very impressed. COVID-19 has been a catalyst for a permanent work from home situation and this chair has helped me feel re-energized, not to mention no more back pain. It's stylish and ergonomic! "

noho Move Chair, $, available at noho

Corrigan Studio Brister Swivel Side Chair

Best For: Anti-Wheelers

Not all desk chairs come tricked out with wheels. If you're looking for a stationary piece that will blend from office to living room, then this incognito swivel style is here to support you.

The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 560 reviews on Wayfair

Comfy Butts Say: "Now that I'm working from home full time, I needed a chair that provided me with better back support. I'm so glad I did! It provides me with the back support that I need. I also like the fact that it swivels. I'm 5'9 female and found the chair comfortable, too."

Corrigan Studio Brister Swivel Side Chair, $, available at Wayfair

Kelly Clarkson Home Lourdes Velvet Task Chair

Best For: Extra-Cush

This vibrant retro-style task chair is ready to make an eye-catching statement in your space while also offering super-comfy support to your butt with a little extra velvety cushioning built into the seat.

The Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 2,974 reviews on Wayfair

Comfy Butts Say: "The velvet is very soft to the touch and I have had no issues sitting on the chair for 4-5 hours at a time. I also like that the back is slightly angled back. On top of all of that, the chair took less than 5 minutes to assemble! You just need to pop on the wheels, screw the seat on, and then slide the rest into place. I would definitely recommend making the purchase if you have been thinking about it." and "This chair is beyond great! I’m always a little hesitant ordering chairs online because of the comfort issue, but I’m so glad I bit the bullet and ordered this one. The color is exactly like the color you see online. Very well made, packed, and easy to put together. Shipping and handling were marvelous. And that comfort factor that I was worried about? It’s beyond what I expected. Super comfortable, even while sitting for long periods of time. So very happy with my purchase."

Kelly Clarkson Home Lourdes Task Chair, $, available at Wayfair

Serta Leighton Home Office Chair

Best For: Supporting Butts & Decor

If you're looking for butt support, but still concerned with style, this blush-hued beauty has your number — its elegantly crafted frame with chrome finished accents still packs the ergonomic power of Serta's comfort memory foam in the seat and arms rests, 360-degree swivel capabilities, and adjustable height.

The Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 1,728 reviews on Wayfair

Comfy Butts Say: "I love this chair. It looks beautiful and makes my places look more cozy and elegant at the same time, the fabric is decent and soft. The cushion is comfortable. I am glad we bought it. I couldn't be happier with my chair. Again super comfortable!!!"

Serta Leighton Home Office Chair, $, available at Amazon

Serta Home Leighton Task Chair, $, available at Wayfair

