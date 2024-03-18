Kristen Stewart’s Unexpected Fashion Miss on Seth Meyers Show

This article was last updated on March 18, 2024

If anyone is known for their daring fashion choices, it's Kristen Stewart. The star has an uncanny ability to make even the most outlandish outfits look effortless. However, this week, her style experiment took a questionable turn, leaving her tagged by many as the "worst dressed" for the show of Seth Meyers.

The Unexpected Fashion Choice

Question is, what could have possibly gone wrong with Stewart’s fashion game this week? The answer lies in the unusual ensemble she chose for her appearance on the Seth Meyers Show. It was a brave choice to say the least, and it definitely caught everybody’s attention. But was it for the better or the worse?

The attire in the spotlight was the prominent garter belt look. Now, there’s nothing inherently wrong with garter belts, they’ve made their appearance in many high-fashion looks. However, Stewart’s pairing of the accessory sent many fashion observers spiraling into confusion. The key to pulling off an unconventional look is to wear it with confidence. Yet, the esteemed Twilight actress didn’t seem quite comfortable in her outfit, which left the audience questioning her stance on her bold fashion statement.

Contrary to her over-the-top outfit choice, Stewart kept her makeup remarkably simple. She skipped the dramatic false eyelashes, blinding highlighter and the lip colours that scream for attention. Her hair too was naturally styled, free from any extravagant elements. There was almost a hint of purpose to this simplicity, which subtly balanced her overall appearance.

Yet, regardless of how much her natural makeup and simple hair complimented her striking outfit, the ensemble overall fell flat to several fashion critics. It appeared as though she was attempting to push the boundaries and ended up straying too far from her fashion comfort zones, resulting in a look that was decoded as trying too hard.

Concluding Review: Worst Dressed this Week

There’s insane potential hidden in every unconventional style choice, but successfully executing it demands a fine balance between the extraordinary and the comfortable. Kristen Stewart, who usually masters the art of making bold choices seem effortless, missed the mark this time around. It was her experiment with the risqué fashion that led to her being voted as the week’s worst dressed. She braved the fashion frontier, but her unsettling demeanour and the jarring nature of her attire failed to impress her fans and fashion critics. It’s likely this would be a lesson learned for the talented actress, who is, otherwise a powerful fashion influencer.

