Haiti’s Battle Against Gang Violence: Police and Barbecue Clash

This article was last updated on March 18, 2024

The Unrest Continues in Haiti

In a nation marred by discord, Haiti finds itself once again grappling with days steeped in anarchy. The spiraling crisis in the country makes way for looming threats of looting and an escalated risk of famine, with violent confrontations between the police and local gangs. This past weekend was marked by violent face-offs between law enforcement units and members of the notorious gang led by Jimmy Chérizier, the notorious gangster better known as Barbecue. Reports suggest several fatalities among the gang members, in addition to seizures of various firearms.

Police Operations Against Gang Violence

Media outlets reported that police contingents infiltrated a district last weekend that is widely recognized as a Barbecue stronghold. According to the police, the primary objective was to dismantle a road blockade. However, this led to subsequent gunfire exchanges between the officers and the gang members. As of now, the exact number of casualties remains undisclosed. In a statement cited by the news agency AFP, the police announced that “new strategies are being implemented with an aim to reclaim certain areas captured by armed gangs in the past few days.” This also includes the removal of roadblocks disrupting traffic. There was a separate police operation on Saturday in Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince. An informant confirmed to AFP that this operation was intended to regain control over the country’s prime port. An armed group had seized control over this region earlier this month and had looted several containers. Current details regarding the success of this operation remain unknown.

Recurrent Looting in Haiti Amid Governmental Crisis

Rampant gang violence has battered Haiti since the previous month’s end. The current President, Henry, has publicly expressed his intent to resign once a transitional administration can be established. However, the timeline for this remains nebulous. Simultaneously, the nation is battling alarming levels of looting. UNICEF reported theft of infant and child support provisions from the port of Port-au-Prince. Vital ventilator equipment has been stolen as well. The Guatemalan consul’s office located in Port-au-Prince has been vandalized and looted. Due to the deteriorating conditions, numerous foreign diplomats have fled Haiti. Just yesterday, an evacuation flight carried over 30 Americans away from the northern city of Cap-Haïtien, leaving an impoverished and distressed population in a state of chaos.

The Looming Threat of Famine in Haiti

Nearly 60 percent of Haiti’s estimated population of 11 million live under the poverty line. Aid organizations are warning that approximately one and a half million people are at imminent risk of famine, and a significantly larger collective requires urgent food aid. According to the World Food Program’s director, who spoke to the AP news agency, “Haiti is grappling with long-term and widespread hunger.” He further disclosed that some neighborhoods in Port-au-Prince show levels of malnutrition on par with war zones.

